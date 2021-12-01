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Dr Andreas Noack - Explaining Graphene Component
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434 views • December 01, 2021
I have to admit that the quality of this video is strange. Seems to be glitchy at the least and weirdly edited at the worst. Needless to say, I am sharing not only because of the content but because I find the nature and timing of his death to be of concern.
According to reports, this doctor was murdered the next day after this video was recorded. We seem to have an epidemic of doctors either being murdered or “suicided”.....especially if they something against the narrative.
Use your own discernment.
According to reports, this doctor was murdered the next day after this video was recorded. We seem to have an epidemic of doctors either being murdered or “suicided”.....especially if they something against the narrative.
Use your own discernment.
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