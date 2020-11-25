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Interview With Bonnie Chernin of Jewish Life League
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3 views • November 25, 2020
In this episode, we have a special guest. Bonnie Chernin is the founder of Jewish Life League, an online Jewish resource providing information and resources of traditional and authentic pro-life Judaism.
Bonnie talks about her work and experience as a Jewish women working to save lives and end legal abortion. We discuss traditional Judaism, religion, politics, life affirming alternatives to unplanned pregnancy, the role of fathers, misuse of Torah to justify abortion, re-humanizing children in the womb, healing after abortion, and the challenges of educating the Jewish community about the damaging effects of abortion. Recorded 11/16/20.
Visit the Jewish Life League at https://www.jewishlifeleague.org
Contact Bonnie at info@jewishlifeleague,org
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal.
Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
Bonnie talks about her work and experience as a Jewish women working to save lives and end legal abortion. We discuss traditional Judaism, religion, politics, life affirming alternatives to unplanned pregnancy, the role of fathers, misuse of Torah to justify abortion, re-humanizing children in the womb, healing after abortion, and the challenges of educating the Jewish community about the damaging effects of abortion. Recorded 11/16/20.
Visit the Jewish Life League at https://www.jewishlifeleague.org
Contact Bonnie at info@jewishlifeleague,org
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal.
Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
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