Fauci Doubles Down: 'Put On Your Goggles!'

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Dr. Fauci is back in the limelight where he likes to be. In a recent ABC interview he informs Americans that if they "really want 100 percent protection" they should not only wear masks, but also goggles on their eyes. Will he be recommending space suits next week? Also in today's Liberty Report: With the latest Depression-level drop in US GDP, the real costs of the lockdown are becoming evident. Poverty, hunger, and more death will continue the foolish policy of shutting down the US economy instead of protecting the vulnerable. Plus, Are The Netherlands, Sweden, Mumbai, and Afghanistan all on the right track?
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