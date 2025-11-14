BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEATH JABBED TV STAR DIED SUDDENLY
664 views • 1 day ago

Jerry Springer dies at age 79 after illness

Apr 27, 2023

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=c1tSSg3KLi8

Jerry Springer, whose controversial talk show was a staple of daytime television for three decades, has died at the age of 79. Prior to becoming a TV host, Springer also briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s.


Jerry Springer

@jerryspringer

Sep 23, 2021

Get vaccinated folks!

https://x.com/jerryspringer/status/1441134296937508865


JerrySpringerPodcast

@JerryPodcast

Sep 22, 2021

#WomensEqualityDay #WomensRights #VaccinePassports ##SupremeCourt #righttochoose #CovidVaxExposed #COVIDIOTS #CovidCult #COVID19 #COVAXIN


Little People, Big Problems | Jerry Springer

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=U1zyLRoLWSw

Keywords
medical freedomvaccine deathvaccine mandatejerry springercovid vvvaccinevaccine advocatecontroversial tv host
