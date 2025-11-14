DEATH JABBED TV STAR DIED SUDDENLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerry Springer dies at age 79 after illness
Apr 27, 2023
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=c1tSSg3KLi8
Jerry Springer, whose controversial talk show was a staple of daytime television for three decades, has died at the age of 79. Prior to becoming a TV host, Springer also briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s.
Jerry Springer
@jerryspringer
Sep 23, 2021
Get vaccinated folks!
https://x.com/jerryspringer/status/1441134296937508865
