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"On a hâte de commencer à VAXXER pour éliminer nos personnes vulnérables''
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52 views • February 06, 2021
Ceci est un Wake-Up call !!
Source : https://youtu.be/BlEOTF3LPFc partagé par Games N Roses https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvm4K3Z9q2CJMzirW06U_OA
Source : https://youtu.be/BlEOTF3LPFc partagé par Games N Roses https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvm4K3Z9q2CJMzirW06U_OA
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