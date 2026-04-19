I Don't Skip Stones in Judgment Babylon-America 4-18-26@2:07 PM Shared 4-19-26

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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the pentagon being a pentagram and holy judgment. Note: President Trump still bears the title of Commander of Chief although officially not activated until congress declares war. A title by the pentagon's actions we have seen of constantly refuting the president's words he has spoken publicly in the Iran attacks against American forces, shows an obvious lack of respect for the position of the president of the US.
Matthew 10:26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.
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