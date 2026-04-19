BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I Don't Skip Stones in Judgment Babylon-America 4-18-26@2:07 PM Shared 4-19-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 2 days ago

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the pentagon being a pentagram and holy judgment. Note: President Trump still bears the title of Commander of Chief although officially not activated until congress declares war. A title by the pentagon's actions we have seen of constantly refuting the president's words he has spoken publicly in the Iran attacks against American forces, shows an obvious lack of respect for the position of the president of the US.

Matthew 10:26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Keywords
pentagonjudgmentpentagram
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Silent Epidemic: Exposing vaccine lies, corporate greed and government betrayal

The Silent Epidemic: Exposing vaccine lies, corporate greed and government betrayal

Belle Carter
War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

Garrison Vance
Seasonal Transition Prompts Home Environment Adjustments, Practitioners Say

Seasonal Transition Prompts Home Environment Adjustments, Practitioners Say

Coco Somers
The centenarian advantage: New research reveals the biology of sustained resilience

The centenarian advantage: New research reveals the biology of sustained resilience

Jacob Thomas
Trump&#8217;s Truth Deficit: Why Believing His Tweets Is Economic Suicide

Trump’s Truth Deficit: Why Believing His Tweets Is Economic Suicide

Mike Adams
IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy