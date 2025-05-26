Gaza: Ward Sheikh Khalil, the Girl seen Trapped in Flames during the Israel strike in Gaza is RESCUED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ward Sheikh Khalil, the girl seen trapped in flames during the Israel strike in Gaza is RESCUED (a GIF (too short) earlier showed flames only feet from her, as she tried to find a way out of the building).
Her mother and six siblings were later found dead, and her father is in critical condition, according to PressTV