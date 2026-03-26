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IRAN CLAIMS MASS US CASUALTIES
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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IRAN CLAIMS MASS US CASUALTIES

"More than a hundred ambulances, air and ground, were in continuous operation over a single day and night, solely to transport the dead and wounded."

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi claims US forces have suffered 400–600 killed and approximately 1,200 wounded, stressing these are conservative estimates based on local intelligence. 

"There should be no doubt about that going forward."

Adding:

Narco Rubio: The Strait of Hormuz could be opened tomorrow, if Iran allows it.

Adding, about 2 X posts:

FM Araghchi thanks Iraq and the Iraqi people for standing alongside Iran in confronting American-Israeli aggression.

Iranian President Pazeshkian thanks the government and people of Russia.

Adding:

Channel 13 in Hebrew:

The Chief of Staff warned last night in the Cabinet: The Israeli army is on the verge of collapsing from within. I'm raising 10 red flags

Zamir added: The army now needs a conscription law, a reserve law, and a law to extend mandatory service. The reserves will not hold up

The Chief of Staff said these things in front of the Prime Minister, heads of the security apparatus, and ministers.

The Hebrew newspaper "Yediot Ahronot": 

The Iron Dome is trying to intercept the missiles that are being launched towards the Israeli forces in southern Lebanon in the border area, but many casualties have occurred among the army due to these missiles.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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