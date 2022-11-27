Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
89% Refused COVID Booster - ABC Anchor Whines: "People aren't listening, what do you do?"
699 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Sunday |

(Nov 27, 2022) ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews (lying, complicit, mass-murdering hack) White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on “This Week.”


MARTHA RADDATZ: "You heard Dr. Fauci the administration is launching a new campaign urging people to get those flu shots, get those COVID boosters, about 11 percent have gotten the booster so far, maybe 42 million the flu shot, we’ve talked about this so many times. People aren't listening, what do you do?"


Full segment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yoSCRGhFGk

Keywords
americafluvaccinepropagandagenocideabcbioweaponshotcovidthis weekboostersvaccination ratesashish jhamartha raddatz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket