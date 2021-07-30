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Australia New South Wales 2021!
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230 views • July 30, 2021
This about takes the cake . . . innocent citizens don't have a chance!! Police who can knowingly and willingly perform such acts I do not know how they sleep at night!! Do they have a conscience? Or has it been seared over the years of crime fighting? I would like to think if you were an honourable police person you would not be able to perform such tyranny on innocent people and quit your job!! NSW has also implemented Martial Law, and given police new rights which came out after this lot!!!
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