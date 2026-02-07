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7.2.26 - "Birther Tourism" on the rise amidst judicial activism
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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The radical ruling by the Supreme Court on birthright citizenship will bring a massive surge of birther tourism. How will the Republic survive? We discuss that--and the planned Somalia Flag Day in Columbus--with State Rep. Gary Click. Also, we talk judicial activism with former judge and current OH Supreme Court candidate Colleen O'Donnell.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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