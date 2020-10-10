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DeCode of 110 Regeneron Trump's F*ck OFF Iran Coded Gematria Ritual S4E13f
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67 views • October 10, 2020
DeCode of 110 Regeneron Trump's F*ck OFF Iran Coded Gematria Ritual S4E13f
“The #Regeneron therapy given to the president was made in #Velocimmune #humanizedmice, a novel platform that uses genetically modified mouse embryonic stem (ES) cells to generate antibodies..." https://lozierinstitute.org/?p=13483
Contravenes Official RNC position, but neither Rules nor Logic mean anything to the Cult of MAGA.
https://www.republicanviews.org/republican-views-on-stem-cell-research/
#TrumpCovidCoverup
#TrumpinAlteredState
#TrumpCovidHoax
#AbortedEmbroynicStemCells
https://lozierinstitute.org/cli-responds-to-misinformation-regarding-president-trumps-covid-19-treatment/
It is the 110 Code in Play
trump attacks iran = 110
locked and loaded = 110
fuck off iran = 110
trump acts erratic = 110
Designated Survivor = 110
judge amy coney barrett = 110
covid vaccine = 110
trump in altered state = 119
Know the Code Know the Script Break the Magick
These are NOT Coincidences Beware the #Gematria but Know the Code Know the Script @TruNews
“The #Regeneron therapy given to the president was made in #Velocimmune #humanizedmice, a novel platform that uses genetically modified mouse embryonic stem (ES) cells to generate antibodies..." https://lozierinstitute.org/?p=13483
Contravenes Official RNC position, but neither Rules nor Logic mean anything to the Cult of MAGA.
https://www.republicanviews.org/republican-views-on-stem-cell-research/
#TrumpCovidCoverup
#TrumpinAlteredState
#TrumpCovidHoax
#AbortedEmbroynicStemCells
https://lozierinstitute.org/cli-responds-to-misinformation-regarding-president-trumps-covid-19-treatment/
It is the 110 Code in Play
trump attacks iran = 110
locked and loaded = 110
fuck off iran = 110
trump acts erratic = 110
Designated Survivor = 110
judge amy coney barrett = 110
covid vaccine = 110
trump in altered state = 119
Know the Code Know the Script Break the Magick
These are NOT Coincidences Beware the #Gematria but Know the Code Know the Script @TruNews
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