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PROPAGANDA: THE PSYCHOLOGICAL EFFECTS ON OUR SOCIETY.
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10 views • April 30, 2021
"Somewhere in the development of our culture we switched to a form of controlling peoples perceptions that I believe can be traced back directly to tactics developed in Communist regimes.
The Czech people overthrew the Communist regime here in the Czech republic on 17th November 1989 in the Velvet Revolution.
Hypernormalisation of Junk Values, thought policing, punishing those encouraging or engaging in free thought/speech, making certain words/concepts punishable by incarceration were all standard practice under the communist regime here.
I believe that "political correctness" and all its permutations share significant coordinates with Communist propaganda/brainwashing techniques and are for the same purpose: the eradication of the human spirit.
The method is humiliation, the end goal is total submission."
The Czech people overthrew the Communist regime here in the Czech republic on 17th November 1989 in the Velvet Revolution.
Hypernormalisation of Junk Values, thought policing, punishing those encouraging or engaging in free thought/speech, making certain words/concepts punishable by incarceration were all standard practice under the communist regime here.
I believe that "political correctness" and all its permutations share significant coordinates with Communist propaganda/brainwashing techniques and are for the same purpose: the eradication of the human spirit.
The method is humiliation, the end goal is total submission."
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