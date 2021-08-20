© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire Free audiobook download in desc
Follow
2
Share
Report
10 views • August 20, 2021
The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire Free audiobook download in desc
By: Jeff Berwick, Charlie Robinson Narrated by: Patrick Smith
Release date: 04-29-21
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vgmaf490xirj12m/The%20Controlled%20Demolition%20of%20the%20American%20Empire.aax?dl=0
Excellent audibook, very well detailed, and worth a listen. I paid for it, but i think Jeff Burwick made enough money, you can download it for free =)
The two authors of “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire” sit down to discuss the story behind the new book. From the rotting foundation to the pre-weakening of the building, to identifying the support columns, the Empire has been slated for destruction.Jeff Berwick, the owner of The Dollar Vigilante and the founder of Anarchapulco, the largest anarchist convention in the world, sits down to explain how the book came to be and why he felt compelled to sound the alarm on what he sees on the horizon.Is this some sort of coincidence, or has the controlled demolition of the American Empire been on the drawing board all along? Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M21XKJ5www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.comwww.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrolTwitter: @macroaggressio3My Patriot Supply: Go to preparewithmacroaggressions.com for $100 off a 4-week supply of food. Jeff Berwick:TDV: www.dollarvigilante.com Anarchapulco: www.anarchapulco.com BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX/
By: Jeff Berwick, Charlie Robinson Narrated by: Patrick Smith
Release date: 04-29-21
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vgmaf490xirj12m/The%20Controlled%20Demolition%20of%20the%20American%20Empire.aax?dl=0
Excellent audibook, very well detailed, and worth a listen. I paid for it, but i think Jeff Burwick made enough money, you can download it for free =)
The two authors of “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire” sit down to discuss the story behind the new book. From the rotting foundation to the pre-weakening of the building, to identifying the support columns, the Empire has been slated for destruction.Jeff Berwick, the owner of The Dollar Vigilante and the founder of Anarchapulco, the largest anarchist convention in the world, sits down to explain how the book came to be and why he felt compelled to sound the alarm on what he sees on the horizon.Is this some sort of coincidence, or has the controlled demolition of the American Empire been on the drawing board all along? Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M21XKJ5www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.comwww.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrolTwitter: @macroaggressio3My Patriot Supply: Go to preparewithmacroaggressions.com for $100 off a 4-week supply of food. Jeff Berwick:TDV: www.dollarvigilante.com Anarchapulco: www.anarchapulco.com BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.