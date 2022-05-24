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AMERICAN VINDICTA SHOW: Doug Thornton (Rekkr), Dave Hodges & Gary Heavin - New Lockdowns & Transhumanism Shots
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90 views • May 24, 2022
You may not be interested in transhumanism but they are interested in you. A roundtable discussion about Covid shots, new lockdowns, camps, monkeypox and transhumanism, mind control and open borders.
Visit Doug Thornton at American Vindicta Show here:
https://www.americanvindictashow.com/
Dave Hodges & The Common Sense Show TV here:
https://thecommonsenseshow.tv/
Visit Doug Thornton at American Vindicta Show here:
https://www.americanvindictashow.com/
Dave Hodges & The Common Sense Show TV here:
https://thecommonsenseshow.tv/
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