Because of the ice storm in Kunming, Yunnan, more than 2,000 tourists were trapped in the mountains

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Police forced drivers to install anti-fraud software
Handan, Hebei, people were arrested for setting off fireworks on a grave
Nails were scattered on the road
The CCP dispatched a large number of urban management officers to deal with a stinky tofu stall
The bitterness of the people at the bottom who have to hold on even if they are sick