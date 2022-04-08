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Ep 343 | Devolution - Patriots In Control w/Patel Patriot | Daily Dose
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Ep 343 | Devolution - Patriots In Control w/Patel Patriot | Daily Dose

Part 1: Josh is joined by Patel Patriot where they will discuss Devolution Theory and how potentially, Patriots are really in 100% control.
Visit Patel Patriot
https://devolution.link
https://patelpatriot.substack.com
https://t.me/patelpatriot

Part 2: Join Josh as he discusses the Unfolding Global Conspiracy and the Breaking News & Events of the Day.

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