A careful dive of an FPV drone on fiber optics directly into the engine of a Bradley from the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kursk Region.
It should be noted that operators are increasingly trying to choose the most vulnerable spots of enemy equipment, rather than mindlessly killing themselves on the most armored areas or DZ blocks.