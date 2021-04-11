Thursday Morning Line Dancers perform IRISH STEW

The Thursday Morning Line Dancers performed this dance, called "Irish Stew", for a St. Patrick's Day celebration held at the American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda, Florida, on March 17, 2021. This medley of traditional Irish songs is longer than most dances we do, so it was a special challenge to accomplish.

We are volunteers from a regular class that meets on Tues and Thursday mornings at two different Am. Legion posts in SouthWestFlorida (SWFL). We hope you enjoy the Irish song medley and our moves... we did not create the music or the dance steps, we just learned them and present this for educational and encouragement purposes without financial compensation whatsoever.

According to studies, Dancing builds I.Q. and wards off dementia (due to making split-second decisions to a time set by others, not self-determined timing), so we hope you get inspired to try a low-risk option of getting healthier through dance!

Back row, Left to Right: Becky, Lynn (unpaid leader), Barbara, Kim.

Front row, Left to Right: Julie, Nicole, Susie, Tracy.

thursdaymorningdancers at protonmail dot com (No Solicitors, please). CHEERS!