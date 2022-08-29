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Buying power when it's cheapest? MS Edge warning. Saving with 10% return. Horned helmets are real
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
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75 views • August 29, 2022

#energy #MSEdge #saving #Binance #Vikings


Text, links and images:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/hornedhelmets


The mug that MS Edge tries to censor:

https://teespring.com/HenrikWallin

https://teespring.com/HenrikWallinSv (Tänk på att beställa ifrån EU-butiken, annars blir det moms i tullen!)

https://teespring.com/vaxxpassport


Video

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@heddahenrik:b

https://rumble.com/user/heddahenrik

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dt8pigvmh9z/

(live only) https://facebook.com/HenrikWallinPage

(only Swedish) https://swebbtube.se/c/heddahenrik_channel/videos

(only English) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heddahenrik

:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/

https://www.facebook.com/heddahenrik

https://gettr.com/user/henrikwallin3

https://www.minds.com/Heddahenrik/

https://gab.com/heddahenrik

(Swedish only) https://wakeupfriends.net/profile/?heddahenrik/

Not used so often:

https://parler.com/profile/Heddahenrik/

https://t.me/heddahenrik

https://twitter.com/OfficialElftown

https://twitter.com/HenrikWallin3 (Suspended)



Support:

revolut.me/henrika9hb or +46762361967 (no fees)

Paypal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 3B8X4n4PU6igzFHSyoPrAEgEuDs871EZ5M

ETH: 0xfFc4C89cbDcD486F2AfFcc7a7EB2258491A8a93E

XRP: rhVWrjB9EGDeK4zuJ1x2KXSjjSpsDQSaU6 Don't forget: 634290841

Bitcoin Cash: 1PJi7Mv3C52eygA9PejuuFHdXC72NhF9hU

SWISH: 0762361967


A big discount on your first usage of the hotel/renting service AirBNB

https://www.airbnb.com/c/henrikw166

Use this link if you want to become a host:

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Keywords
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