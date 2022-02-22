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This is an extinction level event
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21 views • February 22, 2022
InfoWars, February 18, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to warn the public of the possible extinction level threat humanity faces against the Globalist medical tyranny takeover.
Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to warn the public of the possible extinction level threat humanity faces against the Globalist medical tyranny takeover.
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