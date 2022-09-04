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Ukraine More Important Than German Suffering Says GERMAN Foreign Minister (mirrored)
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Mirrored from You Tube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/buvztavdd6Y

It isn’t easy being Green – and a war hawk, but German Foreign Minister and Green Party member Annalena Baerbock is managing it pretty effectively. Recently she appeared on a staged panel and announced that she would continue supporting the Ukrainian war effort no matter the cost to the German people, which would seem like a stunning admission from any politician, to say nothing of a putatively left-leaning Green Party member.


Jimmy and America’s comedian Kurt Metzger are joined by The Duran hosts Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou to discuss the neoliberal philosophy that has infected high ranking officials across Western Europe regardless of party affiliation.

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Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombassannalena baerbock
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