23 October 2025 - Kim Kardashian revealed during an episode of The Kardashians that a routine MRI discovered a brain aneurysm, which she attributed to stress from her divorce from Kanye West. However, alternative views suggest that the condition may actually be linked to the multiple poison injections she has received. This revelation has sparked widespread discussion on the potential harms of the death jab.
https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/tv/article-15218549/Kim-Kardashian-health-scare-MRI.html
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
