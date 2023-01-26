The Positive Effect of Hormones on Multiple Sclerosis with Guest Amy Detwiler

Amy had a hysterectomy at 24 years old and was deprived of hormones for her adult life. She was struggling with symptoms of muscle pain, poor vision, extreme fatigue, difficulty with speech, incontinence, and was losing control of several systems in her body. After seeing multiple physicians and countless tests, Amy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and was recommended a treatment plan that she wasn’t comfortable with.



Under the advice of her daughter (a Biologist) and after some research, she consulted with the Hotze Health & Wellness Center (Houston, Texas) for an alternative solution.





Under the guidance of Dr. Ellsworth, Amy was introduced to natural hormone therapy, a yeast-free eating program, and LDI allergy treatments. Within 3 months, her life and health were completely turned around.





Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Amy Detwiler as they discuss her remarkable journey from “one foot in the grave” to living a full and pain free life! Learn about what hormones her body was lacking and the dramatic effect they had on her symptoms of multiple sclerosis.





Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/