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Wall Street Burning - Burningman 2012 - Voxnews
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10 views • February 11, 2021
OriginalȘ https://vimeo.com/51121828
8 years ago
At the giant annual Burningman Festival, tens of thousands cheered as a six story edifice of Wall Street was burnt to the ground. The mainstream media refused to cover this spectacular moment choosing instead to keep its viewers in the dark about the world around them as they always do. But thanks to the alternative media, the truth about what is happening to this world is getting out.
Turn off television news and get the truth about the world from the many new trusted INDEPENDENT SOURCES of news untainted by the ever looming corrupting influence of corporate control of information.
voxnews.com
8 years ago
At the giant annual Burningman Festival, tens of thousands cheered as a six story edifice of Wall Street was burnt to the ground. The mainstream media refused to cover this spectacular moment choosing instead to keep its viewers in the dark about the world around them as they always do. But thanks to the alternative media, the truth about what is happening to this world is getting out.
Turn off television news and get the truth about the world from the many new trusted INDEPENDENT SOURCES of news untainted by the ever looming corrupting influence of corporate control of information.
voxnews.com
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