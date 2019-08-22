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If You Want a Family One Day You Need to See This
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20 views • August 22, 2019
If You Want a Family One Day You Need to See This
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jbniVUEfIc
Published on May 24, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Experts are "baffled" as to why fertility rates have plummeted in the United States. If we examine the events of the past that played a role in the destruction of the family unit, and connect those events to low birth rates and widespread infertility of the present, will we be able to paint a picture of the future?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jbniVUEfIc
Published on May 24, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Experts are "baffled" as to why fertility rates have plummeted in the United States. If we examine the events of the past that played a role in the destruction of the family unit, and connect those events to low birth rates and widespread infertility of the present, will we be able to paint a picture of the future?
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