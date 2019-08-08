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Are Vaccines Damaging Our Children’s Brains? | Dr. Larry Palevsky at '17 The Truth About Cancer LIVE
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2300 views • August 08, 2019
It's a scary thought to think about all of the toxic vaccinations injected into our children so early during their developmental stages. Vaccine damage is now a global pandemic.
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