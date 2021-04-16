Journalists who broke Hunter Biden laptop story ‘vindicated’

Months after Joe Biden dismissed a story in the New York Post about his son Hunter Biden’s laptop, the journalists who broke the story have been vindicated, according to Sky News Digital Editor Jack Houghton.



“The story shed light on Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings in Ukraine and China and even revealed Hunter offered a Ukrainian executive the opportunity to meet his father,” Mr Houghton said.



The bombshell story broke on October 14 and “all hell broke loose”, however much of the fury was “directed at the journalists” by a US media establishment “rushing to defend their preferred presidential candidate”.



According to Mr Houghton, Joe Biden then “kicked off the conspiracy theories” and suggested the laptop story was a “Russian plot to destroy his presidential bid”.



During a debate with Donald Trump prior the US election, Joe Biden said there were “50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan”.



Mr Houghton noted they were former intelligence operatives, none of them are currently acting, and they “wouldn’t have a clue what they are talking about in relation to contemporary investigations”.



“Instead of journalists asking for evidence for this claim, they published a story attacking the New York Post’s credibility and breathing life into the Russian disinformation lie,” he said.



While this “chaos” unfolded, Hunter Biden could have dismissed the story as false, “but he was silent until now”.



Hunter Biden recently admitted to CBS journalist Tracy Smith that the laptop could have been his, telling her “there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me, it could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence”.



“So all of those stories questioning the validity of the contents of the laptop look pretty bad in hindsight,” Mr Houghton said.