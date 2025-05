Do We Have a Base on Mars with Aliens Joseph Farrell – Part 3 of 3

Part 3 of 3. Not for YouTube. UFOs, bases on Mars, and government secrecy.

• Schecky shares information about Haim Eshed, a former head of the Israeli space program, who claimed that the US has a base on Mars with astronauts working with aliens.

• Avi Loeb, a physicist and UFO researcher, later supported Eshed's credibiity.

• Joseph claims Joe McCarthy was investigating UFOs before his death, and Trump may have ties to McCarthy through Roy Cohn and his uncle John Trump.

• Joseph and Schecky discuss Trump's Space Force, NASA's secrets, and extraterrestrial life.

We talk about the globalists controlling the US government- not knowing who they are.





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My websites: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://universitygalacticus.org/

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe





https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio