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The Firm (LIVE) at the Hammersmith Odeon, London on December 09, 1994
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31 views • September 25, 2021
The Firm (LIVE) at the Hammersmith Odeon, London on December 09, 1994
➤ Set List:
--------------------------------------------------------
Closer
City Sirens
Make or Break
The Morning After
Together
Cadillac
Prelude
Money Can't Buy
Radioactive
Live In Peace
Midnight Moonlight
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
The Chase
Guitar Solo
Drum Solo
Someone To Love
Full Circle
Boogie Mama
Everybody Needs Somebody to Love
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing
➤ Set List:
--------------------------------------------------------
Closer
City Sirens
Make or Break
The Morning After
Together
Cadillac
Prelude
Money Can't Buy
Radioactive
Live In Peace
Midnight Moonlight
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
The Chase
Guitar Solo
Drum Solo
Someone To Love
Full Circle
Boogie Mama
Everybody Needs Somebody to Love
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing
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