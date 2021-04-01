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Your Brain On Processed Food
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730 views • April 01, 2021
Processed food is a major cause of all chronic illness here! But "Big Food" doesn't care, because they like causing illnesses, since "Big Pharma" sends "Bid Food" kickbacks from the trillions of dollars they receive to 'treat' chronic illness. This is what I call, "the circle of death". Do you want to fight back? Then you should start eating MealBetix. https://mealbetix.com
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