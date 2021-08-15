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Charlie Kirk and Ron DeSantis fire up young conservatives at 'SAS 2021' The Benny Report
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180 views • August 15, 2021
Newsmax's Benny Johnson tours Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit 2021, getting a word from founder Charlie Kirk about his hope for the future which lies in the spirit of the many young attendees to this event
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