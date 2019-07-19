© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is OUR Poltical Ignorance OUR Greatest THREAT?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • July 19, 2019
Streamed live 19th July 2019
The Green Agenda & Population Reduction (Recorded at AV3 in 2009) :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asJ9o...
Arguably, the content of this presentation is even more relevant today than when recorded a decade ago!
The Green Agenda & Population Reduction (Recorded at AV3 in 2009) :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asJ9o...
Arguably, the content of this presentation is even more relevant today than when recorded a decade ago!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.