https://gettr.com/post/p2fo9rsf4c6
2023年4月28日, America 180 with David Brody 采访 Nicole Tsai
Nicole向所有的观众介绍了新中国联邦由郭文贵先生和斯蒂夫班农先生于2020年6月4日在纽约创立，以及新中国联邦是一个全球的以灭共为使命的革命运动。
April 28, 2023, America 180 with David Brody interview with Nicole Tsai
Nicole introduced to all the audience that the New Federal State of China was founded by Mr. Miles Guo and Mr. Steve Bannon in New York on June 4, 2020, and that the New Federal State of China is a global revolutionary movement with the mission of taking down the Chinese Communist Party.
@DavidBrody
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #DavidBrody #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
#moschinese @America180_official @Nicole7749 #mosenglish
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.