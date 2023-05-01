https://gettr.com/post/p2fo9rsf4c6

2023年4月28日, America 180 with David Brody 采访 Nicole Tsai

Nicole向所有的观众介绍了新中国联邦由郭文贵先生和斯蒂夫班农先生于2020年6月4日在纽约创立，以及新中国联邦是一个全球的以灭共为使命的革命运动。

April 28, 2023, America 180 with David Brody interview with Nicole Tsai

Nicole introduced to all the audience that the New Federal State of China was founded by Mr. Miles Guo and Mr. Steve Bannon in New York on June 4, 2020, and that the New Federal State of China is a global revolutionary movement with the mission of taking down the Chinese Communist Party.

