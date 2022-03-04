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Calling Evil Good & Good Evil: AFLD Doctor Pleads Guilty As Gates' Wife Makes Revelation
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60 views • March 04, 2022
The Bible warns about us doing what is right in our own eyes and reverting back to our first parents' sin of determining for themselves what they would call good and what they would call evil. The Scriptures also warn us about calling that which is good evil and referring to evil as good. I'll provide a few examples of this very thing taking place in our society today, including Dr. Simone Gold's guilty plea and Melinda Gates' recent revelation about Bill and Jefferey Epstein.
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