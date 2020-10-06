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Covid-related Crimes Against Humanity. CDC says PCR test does not diagnose Covid-19 Infection.
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76 views • October 06, 2020
Fuellmich has prosecuted and won impressive civil judgments against major entities such as Deutsche Bank and VW. Now he’s taking aim at Big Pharma and tech companies for what he considers to be crimes against humanity based on fraudulent use of PCR tests. See 24:00 for CDC information on positive PCR tests.
Here is a brief written summary for those who don't want to spend 49 minutes right now: https://www.sott.net/article/442415-Crimes-against-humanity-says-Dr-Reiner-Fuellmich#comment331355
Dr. Fuellmich's channel for this video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kr04gHbP5MQ
Here is a brief written summary for those who don't want to spend 49 minutes right now: https://www.sott.net/article/442415-Crimes-against-humanity-says-Dr-Reiner-Fuellmich#comment331355
Dr. Fuellmich's channel for this video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kr04gHbP5MQ
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