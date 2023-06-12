Is Jesus Really God? (Bible Talks with Rob Knott)

Who is Jesus Christ? Most people in the world don’t believe in Jesus at all. Christians believe in Him, but even among Christians there’s a lot of confusion about who Jesus really is. The Bible teaches that He was a real man, but was He more than that? Could He be God in human form?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.