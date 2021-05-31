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US funded China’s coronavirus research
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5882 views • May 31, 2021
China Uncensored, May 28, 2021
The US was funding coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some believe the coronavirus may have leaked from. The lab had known safety issues. What did Fauci know? Find out on this China Uncensored!
Wuhan Coronavirus Lab Leak No Longer a “Conspiracy Theory”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OX59BeZmqn2i/
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https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
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Make sure to share this video with your friends!
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or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
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© All Rights Reserved
______________________________
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvomW4IkPN0
The US was funding coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some believe the coronavirus may have leaked from. The lab had known safety issues. What did Fauci know? Find out on this China Uncensored!
Wuhan Coronavirus Lab Leak No Longer a “Conspiracy Theory”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OX59BeZmqn2i/
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensored
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved
______________________________
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvomW4IkPN0
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