Netanyahu wants to expand the Accord, to Islamic countries outside the region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
19 views • 1 day ago

Netanyahu want to expand the Accord, to "Islamic countries outside the region."

Netanyahu dismissed the idea of a Palestinian state, calling Gaza a “Palestinian state” that only delivered “the most horrific massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

He claimed near-total Israeli opposition to statehood (99 out of 120 Knesset members), citing Palestinian “textbook indoctrination” and “pay for slay” programs to justify permanent rejection.

He also said Saudi Crown Prince MBS still wants into the Abraham Accords if there’s a two-state path. Sooooo, how?

“I worked on [the Accords] in secret with Trump’s team,” Netanyahu said, describing backroom diplomacy with only “three guys in my office” aware.

Now, he wants to expand beyond Arab states to “Islamic countries outside the region.” Is this the new NATO? A privatized UN?

