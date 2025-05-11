Hiding the Past with Dams | Greg Reese

The Smithsonian has collected thousands of giant skeletons and tucked them away from the public. The Egyptian government is notorious for defending their official story of the Giza pyramids. And the Chinese government has been burying several ancient pyramids beneath trees. Hiding our mysterious past, and anything that challenges the official historical narrative, has been going on for well over a century.

My Lunch Break on YouTube has been showing how the construction of several dams have knowingly submerged numerous ancient ruins and archaeological sites around the world.

The Ilısu Dam in Turkey submerged the ancient city of Hasankeyf, which dates back 12,000 years and was a cultural crossroads of Mesopotamian, Byzantine, and Ottoman civilizations. This submersion also displaced 80,000 people when it buried their homes beneath the water.

The Birecik Dam in Turkey submerged Zeugma, a major Roman and Hellenistic trading center, including several unexcavated areas.

The Keban Dam in Turkey submerged Norsuntepe, a forty level Bronze Age settlement that was continuously occupied from 5000 to 1000 BCE. It was barely explored before being submerged in water.

In Egypt, the Aswan Dams submerged over one thousand sites. the Temple of Isis, the City of Aniba and several other ancient monuments are now beneath over two thousand square miles of water in Lake Nasser, one of the largest man-made lakes in the world.

The face of the Abu Simbel temple was cut into pieces and reassembled 65 meters above its original footprint, while the actual temple was submerged beneath the waters.

Philae, a sacred site known as the “Pearl of Egypt,” dating back to 300 BCE, was submerged. As were several other ancient temples, villages and cemeteries. Approximately 50,000 Nubians were displaced when their homes were buried beneath the water.

In China, the Three Gorges Dam and the Qiandao Lake Dam have submerged over thirteen-hundred sites. Including a 1,400-year-old city from the Han Dynasty. Well-preserved temples, roads, and houses, were buried beneath 40 meters of water.

In India, the Panchet Dam submerged the village of Telkupi and its surrounding area, including a number of temples. These temples were part of a group of ancient structures that had been located in the village for centuries, with some dating back to the 1st century AD.

The Belo Monte Dam in Brazil submerged several ancient and unexcavated archaeological sites. The Mosul Dam in Iraq submerged ancient Sumerian and Babylonian ruins. And the Mornos Dam in Greece submerged the ancient city of Kallio, with temples and fortifications from the Classical Greek period.

These submerged sites are controlled not just by local governments, but by the United States and the United Nations. An archaeologist from Boston University, Ricardo J. Elia, explained how UNESCO and the United States have kept archaeologists from exploring these submerged sites by conjuring the Law of the Sea (LOS), Underwater Cultural Heritage (UCH),and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ). Laws have been created that allow for salvage and theft, but restrict archaeologist access.

