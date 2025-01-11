War In Syria Is Far From Over

Over a month after the fall of the Assad regime, the war in Syria is still far from being over mainly due to foreign interventions.

In the north of the country, the Turkish conflict with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continues to heat up.

The focal point of the conflict is the eastern Aleppo countryside. On January 8, Turkish drone strikes hit a convoy including first responders and civilian pro-SDF protesters that was heading towards the Tishreen Dam. The strikes killed five people and left at least 14 others wounded.

On the same day, the SDF targeted a Turkish military base near the town of al-Araishah in the northern al-Hasakah countryside, killing a soldier and wounding another.

The next day, January 9, fighters from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an attack in the direction of Tishreen Dam under the cover of Turkish airstrikes. However, the attack was repelled by the SDF.

The conflict moved to the northern Raqqa countryside later on the same day, with at least four Turkish airstrikes hitting the al-Khatuniya silos, the power station in the town of al-Jarnia and a vehicle that was passing nearby. No casualties were reported however.

Preparing for a possible surprise attack by the SNA, the SDF deployed on January 10 large reinforcements in the northern al-Hasakah countryside, including special forces, drone operators and anti-aircraft weapons.

In eastern Syria, the United States-led coalition, which backs the SDF, continues to expand its presence.

On January 5, a large U.S. military supply convoy entered a key base near the town of Qasrak in the eastern al-Hasakah countryside. On January 7, four helicopters carrying supplies landed in the Khrab al-Jir airstrip in the eastern countryside of the province. A supply convoy also entered the base on the same day. The next day, January 8, a military cargo plane also landed there.

On January 9, U.S. forces based in the Green Village base within the al-Omar oil fields in the southeastern Deir Ezzor countryside fired flares and fighter jets were spotted flying over the area.

Meanwhile in southern Syria, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continues to expand its military operations with no reaction from the country’s new government.

Between January 5 and 8, Israeli troops stormed multiple towns in the southern countryside of al-Qunitra, including al-Asha, Abu Ghara, Kudna, al-Hadar and al-Hamidiya. The troops destroyed several bases of the now-dissolved Syrian Arab Army, inspected houses, displaced some of the locals and collected weapons from them.

The war in Syria is not over yet. There could be a new round of fighting, particularly in the north and south.

