Use Caution When Choosing Sanitary Products...

Can anyone tell me why the person holding the pad in this video is wearing gloves while handling a product that's supposed to be safe enough to place against a woman's most sensitive area?
If you've done any research into graphene oxide then you may have some idea.
Use caution when selecting which products to use.
https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/menstrual-cycles.html?m=1
Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Heavy Metal Detox Spray https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.