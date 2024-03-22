AARON SIRI ON TIKTOK BAN AND MURTHY V. MISSOURI

ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., covers the good and bad of the TikTok Ban bill and it’s future as well as ICAN’s contribution to the free speech case Murthy v. Missouri, which recently had a hearing in the Supreme Court.
