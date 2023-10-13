Create New Account
LOCATION of the LAKE OF FIRE is outside of JERUSALEM #lakeoffire #gehenna #deadsea #revelation19
Book of Revelation Commentary
Extract from Commentary Revelation 19:20 The Lake of Fire is in “Gehenna” (hell) the valley of Hinnom (Mark 9:43-45; Matt. 10:28). This place was originally designed for the Devil and his Angels (Matt. 25:41). The Lake of fire burns with brimstone. Brimstone (Sulphur, yellow) is used when judging the wicked (Luke 17:29). For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

Keywords
jerusalemlake of firedead seabook of lifegehennavalley hinnomvalley jehosaphatpresence of the lamb

