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Disciple or Christian?
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11 views • April 16, 2022
Many theologians today claim that "christian" and "disciple" are two different things. But, in reality the term "christian" didn't even exist until decades after Christ was resurrected. Does this mean His followers weren't Christian? Of course not. But pastors everywhere have people doing mental gymnastics so they can talk them out of actually following Jesus.
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