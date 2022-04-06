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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: Female fellow fighters, who are unvaccinated and own Himalaya Coins and large yards, drilled wells to grow vegetables in the area around Shanghai. Fellow fighters in northeast China use greenhouses to grow vegetables that turned out to be more than they can eat. A fellow fighter gave away 2 million boxes of ivermectin and bought a lot of artemisinin to give to people for free