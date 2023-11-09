Brave TV - Nov 9, 2023 - Trump Plays Elvis Presley, the King is Alive!









Former President Donald Trump warned his Cuban supporters in Hialeah, Florida that President Joe Biden and "radical left Democrats" were moving America toward socialism.

In the last three years, they have done such terrible things to Cuba," Trump said at a rally in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. It was all set to go and they blew the deal. They blew it so badly," Trump said.

Source: https://www.newsmax.com/politics/donald-trump-2024-election-campaign/2023/11/08/id/1141569/





