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5yrs ago June 2021 Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister Pushes Police State Begs USA For Vaccines Ignores Ivermectin
cpac 27:17
https://youtu.be/3jthSDWizJA?t=1636
May 22 2021 Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister holds a news conference in Winnipeg to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supply. He is calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to allow that country's surplus vaccine supply that is sitting in freezers to be sent to Canada. The premier's news conference comes as tighter public-health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 take effect in the province.