Rep Keith Self warning America that Islam is not a religion, it is a civilization. It is Government





“Sharia is a law, it's a culture, it's a civilization. It takes precedence over whatever law you have in your country — It is the supreme law. It's not a religion, it's a law”





“It has a patina of religion. — So my response to them is, frankly, I'm an infidel under Sharia.I'm an infidel. I am punishable by death if I do not submit to Sharia.





They also have a tax that is no longer in vogue, but let's stick with the punishment by death. Frankly, these moderate Muslims are considered apostates. I'm an infidel, they're apostates. We are under the same rule under Sharia, which is punishable by death.





So the moderate Muslims that give this argument to you, when the jihadists take control, they will be given the same choice that I have. Submit to Sharia, or face death, what are they going to do? Most of them will not abandon Islam, they will submit to Sharia. That's the problem we have going forward.”





The only solution is mass deportations and quickly





