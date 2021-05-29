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French Paramedic Asks Why Are All His Vaccinated Elderly Patients Dying From Massive Strokes?
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281 views • May 29, 2021
A French Paramedic recently noticed how many elderly and vaccinated patients he was taking to the hospital who were suffering from cardiopulmonary arrest and strokes. The Emergency Room nurse informed him that it is happening all the time and that most of the patients are dying that are being brought in. The nurse also tells the paramedic that upper management at the hospital does not want to know about it or hear about it. They just keep moving the dead bodies to the morgue's refrigerator.
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